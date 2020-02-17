|
Helen Smith
Dearborn - Helen J. Smith (nee: Schwab) Age 82 Passed peacefully on February 15, 2020 leaving behind beloved husband Brent, married for 45 years. She also leaves behind a wonderful brother Larry Schwab, loving and best friend sisters, Mary Ann Murphy and Bonnie Mathison. She was a wonderful aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was loved and will be dearly missed by her cousins, aunts, uncles, numerous friends and all who knew her. Helen was a 1st grade teacher at St. Albert the Great in Dearborn Heights for 25 years. Visitation Wednesday 3 pm - 8 pm with a 6 pm Rosary at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 Inkster Rd., Garden City (Between Ford Rd. and Cherry Hill). In state Thursday 9:30am until the 10am Mass at St. Anselm's Catholic Church, 17650 W. Outer Dr. Dearborn Heights. Family suggests memorials to . www.santeiufuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020