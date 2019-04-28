Services
Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
13650 E. 15 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
(586) 977-7300
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
13650 E. 15 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
Rosary
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
13650 E. 15 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
13650 E. 15 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
13650 E. 15 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
- - Age 92, April 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Frank. Dear mother of Barb (Tom) Pudlo, Pat (Tim) Cronin, Steve (Margaret) and the late Judy (Mike) Aiello. Loving grandmother of Cheryl, Jamie, the late Jeff, David, Sarah, Stacy, Michael and Bill. Proud great grandmother of 8. Dearest sister of Walter Golembiewski, sister-in-law of Dorothy Sharp and Jane Matuzak. Visitation Monday, April 29 from 2-8pm with 7pm Rosary and Tuesday 10am until time of Service 10:30am at Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home, 13650 E. 15 Mile Rd., Sterling Heights. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Share a memory at www.bcfhsterlingheights.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 28, 2019
