Helen Tessier



Helen Tessier died peacefully at the age of 93 in Sun City, Arizona. Born and raised in Detroit, MI Helen leaves behind a spirited legacy as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She is preceded in death by her sons Michael Proctor and Richard Proctor. She was lucky to find love twice with her husband of 18 years Richard Proctor and her husband of 21 years Robert Tessier. Helen is survived by her daughter Nancy (Michael) Rimsa and stepson Robert Tessier. She leaves behind her grandchildren Kimberly Rimsa, Meghan Slater, Richard Proctor, Michael Proctor, Jennifer Proctor Mausolf, Kellie Proctor, Katie Proctor, Levi Tessier and Logan Tessier. Helen will be remembered lovingly by 6 great grandchildren.









