Helen Therese Bakun
Helen Therese Bakun, 88, passed away June 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edwin for 61 years. Cherished mother of Donna Mirabito, Robert (Martha) Bakun, Ronald (Janie Harlow) Bakun and James (Michelle) Bakun. Dearest grandmother of Katy Mirabito, Jennifer Mirabito, Michael (Amanda) Bakun, Joseph Bakun and Ethan Bakun. Loving great-grandmother of Adeline Bakun and Eliana Bakun. Adored sister of Joyce, the lates Estelle, Raymond, Chester, Mary, Frieda and Edmund. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed by her faithful companion Kramer. A visitation will be held Monday, 3-8:00 pm, at Neely-Turowski Funeral Home, 30200 Five Mile Road (between Middlebelt Rd. and Merriman Rd.), Livonia. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Priscilla Church, 19120 Purlingbrook, Livonia, MI 48152 on Tuesday, with an instate 9:30 am until the time of service at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Madonna University or CatholicTV, www.Catholictv.org. Please visit www.TurowskiFuneralHome.com to share a memory.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.