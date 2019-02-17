|
Helen Yablonsky
- - Yablonsky, Helen, age 84, died February 12, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late George and Eva (nee: Patrician) Yablonsky. Dearest sister of the late Beverly Karol, and loving aunt of David Karol. Also survived by cousins, Russ and Robert Patrician. Burial has taken place at White Chapel Cemetery in Troy. Arrangements were entrusted to the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home in Warren, Michigan. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 17, 2019