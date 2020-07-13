1/
Helena Delaney
Helena Delaney

Sterling Heights - Helena Delaney of Sterling Hts, MI passed on July 11, 2020 at the age of 77.

Helena is survived by her children Christine (Kenneth) Anderson, Patrick (Angelina) Delaney and Elizabeth Delaney; grandchildren Cole, Samantha and Braeden; siblings Joan (Richard), Gene (Helen), James (Linda), Muriel (Michael) and Monica (Dennis). She is predeceased by her husband Alex; siblings Maureen, Mary (Richard) and Shirley.

Visitation is Tuesday, July 14, 2020, 3- 8 pm at Hauss- Modetz Funeral Home and from 9:30 a.m. until the Funeral Mass as 10 am on Wednesday July 15, 2020 at St. Isidore Catholic Church. Burial at Resurrection Cemetery.

www.modetzfuneralhomes.com






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
