Helena DelaneySterling Heights - Helena Delaney of Sterling Hts, MI passed on July 11, 2020 at the age of 77.Helena is survived by her children Christine (Kenneth) Anderson, Patrick (Angelina) Delaney and Elizabeth Delaney; grandchildren Cole, Samantha and Braeden; siblings Joan (Richard), Gene (Helen), James (Linda), Muriel (Michael) and Monica (Dennis). She is predeceased by her husband Alex; siblings Maureen, Mary (Richard) and Shirley.Visitation is Tuesday, July 14, 2020, 3- 8 pm at Hauss- Modetz Funeral Home and from 9:30 a.m. until the Funeral Mass as 10 am on Wednesday July 15, 2020 at St. Isidore Catholic Church. Burial at Resurrection Cemetery.