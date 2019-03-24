Helena Magdalen Zawadzki



Brighton - March 22, 2019 Age 87. Though Helen's life was marked by many hardships and losses, she never lost her love of life and laughter. People were attracted to Helen by her beauty and magnetisim and she enjoyed many special friendships. She will be remembered for her beautiful garden in which she took such pride, her sense of humor and most of all, her love for her family - especially her children.



She will be forever missed by her children: Regina Lesko, Henry (Lori) Zawadzki, Lisa Zawadzki, Robert Zawadzki, Tine (Joe) Guz, 9 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren (and one she will never meet due this summer) 2 great great grandchildren, her sister Maria Radtke, sister-in-law Halina Korzeniewski, beloved cousin Emilia (Richard) Labarbera, along with many other cousins, nieces, nephews, and her dear family friend, Jo Cooley. She was preceeded in death by her husband Peter Zawadzki, daughter Lucy Krzywicki and brother Alexander Korzeniewski.



Visitation Sunday 3-9pm with a 7pm Rosary service at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Parkway (16 Mile Rd). Funeral Monday instate 10am at St. Florian Catholic Church 2626 Poland, Hamtramck, until time of Mass 10:30am. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery.











Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 24, 2019