Helena Walczak
Rochester Hills - WALCZAK, Helena, age 92, of Rochester Hills, passed away on March 16, 2019. She was born in Poland on August 22, 1926. Helena worked for Ford Motor Company for 30 years. She is survived by her daughter, Theresa H. (Jeffrey Douma) Spear; her grandsons, Justin (Jean) Spear, Blake (Tanner) Spear, and Eric Spear; and her great granddaughters, Emma, Megan and Julia Spear. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 4-8 PM at Pixley Funeral Home, 322 W. University Dr, Rochester, MI. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11 AM, with gathering beginning at 10:30 AM, at Pixley Funeral Home. www.pixleyfuneral.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 20, 2019