Charles R. Step Funeral Home
18425 Beech Daly
Redford, MI 48240
(888) 813-1888
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
18425 Beech Daly
Redford, MI 48240
Lying in State
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. John XXIII Church
12170 Beech Daly Rd. (North of Plymouth Rd.)
Redford Twp., MI
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Funeral Mass
12170 Beech Daly Rd. (North of Plymouth Rd.)
Redford Twp., MI
Henrietta Dattilo

Henrietta Dattilo Obituary
Henrietta Dattilo

- - Dattilo, Henrietta. Age 92. Wife of the late Anthony (2017). Dear mother of Theresa (Tony) Raines, Michael (Cynthia) Dattilo, and the late Lorena Leone (Serge), and the late Thomas (Deborah) Dattilo. Loving grandmother of 8. Cherished great-grandmother of 5.

Visitation held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 3:00PM - 8:00PM located at Charles R. Step Funeral Home, 18425 Beech Daly Rd. (between Six & Seven Mile Rds.) in Redford Twp. Instate 10:00AM Thursday, July 25, 2019 at until 10:30AM Mass at St. John XXIII Church, 12170 Beech Daly Rd. (North of Plymouth Rd.) in Redford Twp. Final resting place Great Lakes National Cemetery; Holly, Michigan.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 23, 2019
