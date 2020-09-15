Henrietta Roseanne Walters
Howell - Henrietta Roseanne Walter, age 89 of Howell, formerly of Sterling Heights, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020. She was born May 5, 1931 in Detroit, Michigan the daughter of James and Joanna (Wawro) Haire. Beloved wife of Sylvester Walters whom she married on April 26, 1952 in Yale, Michigan and he preceded her in death on May 13, 2003. Loving mother of Judith (Joe) Sorise, Kathleen (Dan Stankewitz) Walters, Belinda Walters, Mark Walters, Lynne Lark, Lisa Walters, Steven Walters, Susan (Greg) Gale and David (Tonda) Walters. Grandmother of 15 and great-grandmother of 10. Dear sister of Margaret (Jim) Boussum, Patricia Camacci and Josephine Soper. Henrietta was a LPN at St. Johns Hospital in Mt. Clemens but most of her life raising her children and spending time with her grandchildren. Visitation will be held Wednesday September 16, 2020 at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell (517-546-2800) from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm. Funeral services will held 1:00 p.m. Contributions may be made to the St. George Special Ministries, 803 W. Main Street, Brighton, MI 48116. Please sign the family's online guestbook at macdonaldsfuneralhome.com