1/1
Henrietta Roseanne Walters
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Henrietta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Henrietta Roseanne Walters

Howell - Henrietta Roseanne Walter, age 89 of Howell, formerly of Sterling Heights, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020. She was born May 5, 1931 in Detroit, Michigan the daughter of James and Joanna (Wawro) Haire. Beloved wife of Sylvester Walters whom she married on April 26, 1952 in Yale, Michigan and he preceded her in death on May 13, 2003. Loving mother of Judith (Joe) Sorise, Kathleen (Dan Stankewitz) Walters, Belinda Walters, Mark Walters, Lynne Lark, Lisa Walters, Steven Walters, Susan (Greg) Gale and David (Tonda) Walters. Grandmother of 15 and great-grandmother of 10. Dear sister of Margaret (Jim) Boussum, Patricia Camacci and Josephine Soper. Henrietta was a LPN at St. Johns Hospital in Mt. Clemens but most of her life raising her children and spending time with her grandchildren. Visitation will be held Wednesday September 16, 2020 at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell (517-546-2800) from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm. Funeral services will held 1:00 p.m. Contributions may be made to the St. George Special Ministries, 803 W. Main Street, Brighton, MI 48116. Please sign the family's online guestbook at macdonaldsfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
517-546-2800
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of MacDonald's Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved