Henrietta Ugorowski
1931 - 2020
Henrietta Ugorowski

Rochester Hills - Henrietta Ugorowski, of Rochester Hills, Michigan, passed away on September 18, 2020 at the age of 89. She was born in Hamtramck, Michigan on January 26, 1931. Henrietta married her beloved husband, Norbert Ugorowski, on January 30, 1954. Henrietta worked as a real-estate agent for Real Estate One. She had a passion for shopping, fashion, and greatly enjoyed spending her winters in Florida.

She is survived by her husband Norbert; children Cynthia (Ralph) Huff, Christie (Ed) Mitchell, Christopher (Trish) Ugorowski; grandchildren Courtney Varner, Seth Huff, Caitlin Lowe, Cara Mitchell, Kevin Mitchell; special nieces and nephews Alyene Morawa, Bob Siwa, Ralph Siwa, and Sheryl Garwood; and great-grandchildren Emmett, Colton, Magnolia, Brayden, and Truen.

A funeral mass for Henrietta will be held on Tuesday, September 22, at 10 AM at St John Fisher Chapel, 3665 E Walton Blvd, Auburn Hills, MI 48326. Visitation will be before the mass beginning at 9 AM. Following the mass, burial will be at Holy Sepluchre Cemetery at 12 PM.




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St John Fisher Chapel
SEP
22
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St John Fisher Chapel
SEP
22
Burial
12:00 PM
Holy Sepluchre Cemetery
