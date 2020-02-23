Resources
Henrietta Zukowski passed away peacefully on December 18, 2019, in Springfield Virginia, beloved wife of John Zukowski.

Henrietta was born on March 12, 1925, in Hamtramck Michigan. She attended Wayne State University and eventually made a career as a social worker for Wayne County and the State of Michigan.

Henrietta married John Zukowski in 1950 and together they raised two children eventually settling in Grosse Pointe where she was an active member of the Friends of Polish Art.

She and John retired to Sun City West where they lived for 25 years. Henrietta enjoyed traveling with friends and family and visiting relatives in Europe and the states.

Henrietta is survived by her children Andrea (Gregg) and Claudia (Dave), 3 grandchildren Brandon, Timothy and Laura and great-granddaughter Sadie.

Henrietta was loved by all and she will be greatly missed.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020
