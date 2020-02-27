Services
Henry Anthony Pietron Jr., age 74, passed away suddenly on February 27, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Mary; children: Stephen and Joseph; and many nieces and nephews. Henry was preceded in death by his sisters Josephine Grzybowski and Mary Ann Matt. He had a passion for woodworking and being a gourmet chef. Henry had more than a 40-year career at Chrysler and was a Master Electrician. Visitation will be Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at Kaul Funeral Home, 28433 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores. A Funeral Service will be Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. (Instate 10:00 a.m.) at Bethel Lutheran Church, 26400 Little Mack Ave., St. Clair Shores.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
