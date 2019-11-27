|
|
Henry C. Gutenkunst, age 87 of Almont passed away on November 24, 2019.
Hank was a self employed businessman, former president of the Warren Kiwanis, former president of the Almont Athletic Boosters, serving on the Almont Township Planning Commission, and as Sexton of the numerous cemeteries in the area.
Survived by his children: Steve (Constance), John of Almont, Mike (Sheryl), Julie (Chris) Lemay; grandchildren, Andrea, Cassidy, Jacque, Emily, Alyssa, Ben & Abigale; great grandchild, Kaiden; brother, Frank and sister, Annie Wrubel. Hank was predeceased by his loving wife, Jacqueline; son, Frank and his parents.
Services will take place on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Noon at St. John Catholic Church of Allenton. Visitation Thursday from 5-8 PM and Friday from 3-8 PM. at Henry M. Malburg Funeral Home, Romeo, MI. Full obituary at www.henrymmalburg.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019