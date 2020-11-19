Henry Gasson Bryan Sr.
Grosse Pointe Park - Henry Gasson Bryan Sr., M.D., age 90, passed away on November 18, 2020. Born January 20, 1930. Graduate of George Washington High School in Alexandria, Virginia. Graduate of Virginia Military Institute and University of Virginia. Proud Virginian. Board certified in Dermatology and Dermpathology. One of the first dermatology resident graduates of Henry Ford Hospital. Practiced Dermatology in Farmington, MI. Beloved husband of the late Joan (nee Moran) for 63 years. Adored father to Dr. Henry (Holly), the late Dr. Thomas, the late Albert, and the late Joseph. Cherished grandfather to Alana, Alexa, Lindsay, Colleen, Aryana, Bryana, Mysha. Dear great grandfather to Cade Henry, Julia, the late Lucy, Lily, and Vivian. Laid to rest at St. Hedwig Cemetery. Ahpeters.com