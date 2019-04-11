Services
Voran Funeral Home - Dearborn Chapel
23701 Ford Road
Dearborn, MI 48128
(313) 278-5100
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Voran Funeral Home - Dearborn Chapel
23701 Ford Road
Dearborn, MI 48128
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Barbara Catholic Church
13534 Colson
Dearborn, MI
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Barbara Catholic Church
13534 Colson
Dearborn, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Grell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry "Hank" Grell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Henry "Hank" Grell Obituary
Henry "Hank" Grell

Dearborn - Grell, Henry "Hank". April 7, 2019. Age 93 of Dearborn. Beloved husband of the late Mary Ann. Loving father of Kathy (Mark) Mumper, Lorrie (Mark) Lowe, Henry "Bud" (Bethany) Grell and Martha "Meg" Grell. Dearest grandfather of Amber (Jack), Eric, Brittany, Titus, Abi, Kelsey, Whitney, AJ and Emarie. Loving great-grandfather of Pierce, Millie and Henry. Dear brother of Genevieve (Joe) Jostock. He was preceded in death by his parents Theodore & Josephine Grell. Hank will be deeply missed by family and friends. Memorial visitation Friday, April 12, 2019 from 4- 8 p.m. at the Dearborn Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23701 Ford Road. (313) 278-5100. In state Saturday 10:30 a.m. with a memorial mass to follow 11:00 a.m. at St. Barbara Catholic Church, 13534 Colson, Dearborn. Donations may be made to any Veteran's organizations. Please share memories or leave condolences on Hank's guestbook at www.voranfuneralhome.com.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Voran Funeral Home - Dearborn Chapel
Download Now