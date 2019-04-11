|
Henry "Hank" Grell
Dearborn - Grell, Henry "Hank". April 7, 2019. Age 93 of Dearborn. Beloved husband of the late Mary Ann. Loving father of Kathy (Mark) Mumper, Lorrie (Mark) Lowe, Henry "Bud" (Bethany) Grell and Martha "Meg" Grell. Dearest grandfather of Amber (Jack), Eric, Brittany, Titus, Abi, Kelsey, Whitney, AJ and Emarie. Loving great-grandfather of Pierce, Millie and Henry. Dear brother of Genevieve (Joe) Jostock. He was preceded in death by his parents Theodore & Josephine Grell. Hank will be deeply missed by family and friends. Memorial visitation Friday, April 12, 2019 from 4- 8 p.m. at the Dearborn Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23701 Ford Road. (313) 278-5100. In state Saturday 10:30 a.m. with a memorial mass to follow 11:00 a.m. at St. Barbara Catholic Church, 13534 Colson, Dearborn. Donations may be made to any Veteran's organizations. Please share memories or leave condolences on Hank's guestbook at www.voranfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 11, 2019