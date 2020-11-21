Henry "Hank" Griswold Spellman
Amelia Island, FL - It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Henry "Hank" Griswold Spellman of Amelia Island, Florida (summer resident of Lexington, MI) on Wednesday November 18th after a recent illness. Hank was 77 years old.
Hank was the beloved husband and best friend of Susan Spellman (nee VanDeman). Hank and Susie enjoyed 54 wonderful years of marriage together.
Loving father of Scott Spellman, Stephanie (Greg) Kennebeck, and Katharine Spellman. He was the proud grandfather to Allison, Madelyn and Ryan Kennebeck.
Dear brother of Mark Spellman and William (Mary Jane) Spellman, and brother-in-law Frank L. VanDeman, III.
He was the son of the late Robert and Katharine Spellman of Wethersfield, CT. Predeceased by his sister-in-law Doris Lange and his sister-in-law Joan Spellman.
He will be fondly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, cousins, and many good friends.
Hank and Susan met at Northwestern University as undergraduates and he completed an MBA at the Northwestern Kellogg School of Management. They then embarked on a remarkable adventure, moving their family to 5 different countries as Hank climbed up the ranks at the Chrysler Corporation. They returned to the US and settled in the city of Birmingham, Michigan after 11 years overseas and finished raising their children there. He retired after 34 successful years as the Vice President-International for Chrysler Financial.
In retirement, Hank discovered a passion for the game of golf. He was a dedicated player and enjoyed both the competitiveness of the game and the many friends he made on the course. He was a charter member of the BGA and was an avid competitor in many leagues. He and Susie continued to travel and enjoyed many trips with friends and family. He enjoyed reading, doing puzzles and sharing a glass of wine with friends.
Hank enjoyed mentoring others in business and finance. He was called out of retirement to serve on the boards of two banks and a nonprofit, and enjoyed watching others flourish under his tutelage. At the time of his death he was the Director of the Mi Bank.
Hank was above all passionate and proud of all of his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed spirited debates with all them on a variety of topics and always encouraged them to think deeply even when they disagreed in principle. He enjoyed holidays with family and encouraged his grandkids to dream big. He will always be remembered as a formidable opponent in games of Risk and Monopoly and Tripoley, and he was so proud when his grandkids first figured out how to beat him.
Memorial Services will be planned at later date.
For those who wish to make memorial donations in memory of Hank, they may be made to Big Brothers and Big Sisters or the charity of your choice
.