|
|
Henry J. Augustyniak
Warren - Augustyniak, Henry J., age 93, died November 6, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mary. Dear father of Barbara (Philip) Kozlowski, Ken (Lori), and Alan (Maureen). Loving grandfather of eight and great-grandfather of one. Brother of the late Edward. Visitation Monday 3-9 pm, with a 7 pm Scripture Service, at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Road) in Warren. In State Tuesday 9:30 am until time of the Funeral Mass at 10:00 am at St. Faustina Catholic Church in Warren. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019