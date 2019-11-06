Services
Lynch & Sons Funeral Home
340 Pontiac Trail
Walled Lake, MI 48390
(248) 624-2251
Henry J. Kruzel

Henry J. Kruzel

Novi - Kruzel, Henry J. age 90 of Novi, formerly of Livonia died November 5, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Joan (d. 1998). Loving father of Paul (Madeline) Kruzel and Ann (Dan) Johnston. Grandfather of Meghann, Ryan and Victoria (Jordan). Dear brother of the late Thomas (the late Laura) Kruzel. Uncle of Susan (Randall) Trombley, Sharon (Mark) Bowne, Mark (Janine) Kruzel, Michael (Rita) Guss and Donald Guss, Jr. Funeral mass from St. William Catholic Church, 531 Common Street Walled Lake, Saturday 9:15 AM (In State 8:45 AM). Friends may visit Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 340 N. Pontiac Trail Walled Lake (3 Blks. S. of Maple Rd.) Friday 4-8 PM (Vigil 7 PM). Condolences at www.LynchFAMILYFuneralDirectors.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -