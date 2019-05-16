|
|
Henry Krzystowczyk
Warren - Beloved husband of the late Helen and dear father of Corinne (James) Allor-Herman, Cindy Bielski, Susan Vaillancourt, and Karen (Barry) Renze. Brother of Genevieve (the late Russell) Paye, Frank (the late Margaret) Krzystowczyk, and the late Sophie (Bob) Nadai. Loving grandfather of 10 and great-grandfather of 14. Visitation Friday 2-9 pm, with a 7pm Rosary Service, at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Rd) in Warren. In State Saturday, 10:30 am until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11 am at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church in Warren. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 16, 2019