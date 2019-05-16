Services
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-0444
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
Rosary
Friday, May 17, 2019
7:00 PM - 7:30 PM
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
Lying in State
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church
31555 Hoover Road
Warren, MI
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church
31555 Hoover Road
Warren, MI
Warren - Beloved husband of the late Helen and dear father of Corinne (James) Allor-Herman, Cindy Bielski, Susan Vaillancourt, and Karen (Barry) Renze. Brother of Genevieve (the late Russell) Paye, Frank (the late Margaret) Krzystowczyk, and the late Sophie (Bob) Nadai. Loving grandfather of 10 and great-grandfather of 14. Visitation Friday 2-9 pm, with a 7pm Rosary Service, at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Rd) in Warren. In State Saturday, 10:30 am until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11 am at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church in Warren.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 16, 2019



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 16, 2019
