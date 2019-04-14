Services
Czopek Funeral Directors
2157 Oak Street
Wyandotte, MI 48192
(734) 285-9000
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Czopek Funeral Directors
2157 Oak Street
Wyandotte, MI 48192
Lying in State
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Vincent Pallotti Parish at the St. Patrick Church
135 Superior Blvd.
Wyandotte, MI
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Vincent Pallotti Parish at the St. Patrick Church
135 Superior Blvd
Wyandotte, MI
Henry L. Krolikowski


Wyandotte - Henry L. of Wyandotte. April 11, 2019. Age 68. Beloved husband of Cynthia. Dear brother of Edward (Carole), Christine (John) Furchak and Rosanne (Michael) Flaschmann. Visitation Sunday 1-9pm Testimonials at 6pm at Czopek Funeral Directors, 2157 Oak Street, Wyandotte (734) 285-9000. Funeral Services Monday Instate 10:30am at St. Vincent Pallotti Parish at the St. Patrick Church, 135 Superior Blvd., Wyandotte with Mass at 11am. www.funeralhomesofmichigan.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 14, 2019
