Henry M. Shell



Grosse Pointe Shores - Henry M. Shell



Born March 27 1940



Died July 20, 2020



formerly of Grosse Pointe Shores, passed away.



He attended Austin High School and entered the University of Michigan at age 16, graduating from the School of Engineering. He was a drummer in



the Michigan Marching Band.



He worked as an engineer at Ford Motor Company in safety and research for over 30 years. Henry was an avid Michigan sports fan, loved to talk politics and was a voracious reader.



He is survived by his wife, Linda, sisters Susan Shell Wnetrzak (Michael) and Carol Shell Sapala (Michael).



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Michigan.









