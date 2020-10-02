1/1
Henry Quandt
Lincoln Park - Quandt, Henry. September 28, 2020. Age 85 of Lincoln Park. Beloved husband of the late Brenda. Loving father of Lenore (James) Smith, Michael Quandt, Heather (Alan) Spagnol, step-father of the late Victoria Bailey. Dearest grandfather of 11. Loving great-grandfather of 6. Henry was preceded in death by his parents Elmer and Lillian Quandt and his 4 sisters Winifred, Harriet, Marjorie, and Katheryn. Henry, dedicated his life to his family. He grew up on Quandt Farms in Allen Park, MI., had worked as a telegrapher for the railroad, served in the Army, worked for 3M Co., and then Northwest Delta Airlines. Henry will be deeply missed by family and friends. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Allen Park Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 5900 Allen Rd. (313) 928-2300. Please share memories and/or leave condolences on Henry's guestbook at www.voranfuneralhome.com




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Voran Funeral Home
5900 Allen Road
Allen Park, MI 48101
313-928-2300
