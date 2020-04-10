Services
age 77 - April 6, 2020. Beloved husband of Joan Anonick, and dear father of Thomas (Elizabeth) Anonick, Joel (Helen) Anonick, and Amy Cook. Loving grandfather of Joshua, Megan, Paige, Mitchell, Madison, Damian, Collette, Sloan, Drake, and Cameron. Brother of Alex (Joan) Anonick, and Bruce (Susan) Anonick. Arrangements entrusted to D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Road) in Warren. Memorial donations appreciated to the Salvation Army, https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/usc/ , https://www.stjude.org/ or Habitat for Humanity https://www.habitat.org/ Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
