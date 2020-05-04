|
|
Henry Vincent Lencione
Henry passed away peacefully on May 3,2020 at the age of 94. Henry leaves behind the love of life, his wife of 70 years Rose.He was the loving father of the late Michael Lencione (Andrea) and Nancy English (Larry). Proud Papa of Thomas English,Patrick English (Erika), Victoria Lencione and Catherine Lencione. Great Papa to Zachary and Carter English. Henry retired from The Detroit Free Press after 36 years. He sold retail advertising,he loved his job and wished every day that he could go back. Henry was a Life Member of George F Monaghan #2690 Knight of Columbus. He held the offices of Past Grand Knight, Lecturer and Membership Chairman. Henry served on committees including the Rosary Chain, the "Tootsie Roll" drive, blood donation drives, Vegas Nights and numerous others. Henry was always willing to donate to others whether it was with his time or financially. He didn't have to know you to help and never wanted to be recognized for his help. Henry cherished his family more than words can express. Memorial contributions can be made to Leader Dogs For the Blind or The Capuchin's. Interment will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 4 to May 10, 2020