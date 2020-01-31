Services
Henry William Renny Obituary
Henry William Renny

Washington - Henry William Renny, age 89 of Washington, died Jan. 29, 2020. Preceded in death by his beloved wife Marjorie and dear son Gordon. Survived by loving children Susan West (Ron Ellis), Bruce (Catherine) of Rochester Hills, James of Washington, Marjory (Jeffrey) Tangen of Shelby Twp and 8 grandsons and one granddaughter. Funeral Services Saturday, Feb. 1, 11AM at Roth-Muir Funeral Home, 296 S. Main Romeo MI.

Donations to Children's Leukemia Foundation of Michigan, www.RothMuirFuneralHome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020
