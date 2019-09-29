|
|
Herbert E. Weston, Jr. DDS
Ann Arbor - Age 94, of Ann Arbor, formerly of Northville, passed away September 12, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Jean Anne. Loving father of Lesli (Andy Adamson) Weston, Thomas (Jean) DuRussel-Weston, Jim (Sue) Weston and the late Barbara Jean Weston. Adored grandfather of 6 and great grandfather of 5 with one on the way. Memorial Service Friday, October 25 at 5pm with visitation beginning at 3pm at Casterline Funeral Home, 122 West Dunlap, Northville. In lieu of flowers, contributions appreciated to Penrickton Center for Blind Children or Detroit Goodfellows. Please share condolences at www.casterlinefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 29, 2019