Services
First Presbyterian Church
600 N Brady Rd
Dearborn, MI 48124
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
600 N. Brady
Dearborn, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Herbert Lamkin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herbert Lamkin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Herbert Lamkin Obituary
Herbert Lamkin

- - LAMKIN, Herbert passed away on January 29, 2019 at the age of 87. Beloved husband of Lorraine. Loving father of Gregory (Cecile), Gail (Gary) Oshnock, Brent, and Kara (Michael) Moore. Proud grandfather of Emma, Ethan, Sam, and Lucy. Cherished brother in law of Victor. Also survived by a niece and 5 nephews. Memorial service at 11:00AM on Saturday, March 2nd, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church located at 600 N. Brady in Dearborn. To share memories, please visit howepeterson.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.