Herbert Lamkin
- - LAMKIN, Herbert passed away on January 29, 2019 at the age of 87. Beloved husband of Lorraine. Loving father of Gregory (Cecile), Gail (Gary) Oshnock, Brent, and Kara (Michael) Moore. Proud grandfather of Emma, Ethan, Sam, and Lucy. Cherished brother in law of Victor. Also survived by a niece and 5 nephews. Memorial service at 11:00AM on Saturday, March 2nd, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church located at 600 N. Brady in Dearborn. To share memories, please visit howepeterson.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019