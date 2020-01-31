Services
Chas Verheyden Inc
28499 Schoenherr Rd
Warren, MI 48088
(586) 756-5530
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chas. Verheyden Inc- Duross Chapel
28499 Schoenherr Rd.
Warren, MI
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cornerstone Baptist Church
17017 E 12 Mile Rd
Roseville, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Cornerstone Baptist Church
17017 E 12 Mile Rd
Roseville, MI
View Map
Herbert R. Schott Obituary
Herbert R. Schott

Grosse Pointe Park - SCHOTT, Herbert R., age 87, died on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Beaumont Hospital- Grosse Pointe. Loving husband of the late Marion Schott. Dear step-father of William (Mary) Youngblood, Richard (Gina) Youngblood, Catherine (Art) Serafinski, Diane (Paul) McDonald, and Jeanne (Mark) Bedenko. Loving grandpa of 14 and great grandpa of 2. Cherished uncle of Steven (Arleen) Matthes, Linda (Mike) Sorgeloos, and Pauline (Ken) Nofs. Beloved great-uncle of 8. Predeceased by his sister, Mary Katherine Stahl. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 5 from 5-8 pm at Chas. Verheyden Inc- Duross Chapel, 28499 Schoenherr Rd., Warren MI 48088. The family will receive guests on Thursday, February 6 from 10 am until the time of his Funeral Service at 11 am at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 17017 E 12 Mile Rd, Roseville MI 48066. Share a memory at verheyden.org

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
