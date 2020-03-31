Resources
- - March 30, 2020. Age 89. Loving husband of the late Elva for 61 years. Beloved father of Craig Tucker (Lynn), Cynthia Gandolfo (Nick), and Curt Tucker (Donna). Cherished grandfather of Ryan, Scott (Jenene), Kara Dittrich (Sean), Kip, and Hannah Merryman (John). Dear great-grandfather of Elliot, Zechariah, and Israel Elva. Son of the late Frank and Hannah Tucker. Dearest brother of Pat Paquin, Gerry Jakubiak, and the late Karl Tucker. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers family suggests Memorial Tributes to The Salvation Army or charity of donor's choice. A.J. Desmond & Sons (248) 689-0700.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 31 to Apr. 5, 2020
