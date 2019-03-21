|
Herbert (Bill) W. Storbeck, II
- - Storbeck, Herbert (Bill) W. Il Passed away Wednesday March 20, 2019 age 83. Beloved Husband for 57 years of Ann. Dear father of Scott, Tracy, Doug (Kelly), and Mark (Becky). Dearest Grandfather of Noah, Maxwell, AnnaMarie, Mason, Owen, and Lukas. Dear Brother in law of Madeline (Sigmund) Latarski. Dear Uncle of JulieAnn (Paul) Aaron, and Keith (Dorann) Latarski. Visitation Friday March 22nd , 2-8 pm at O'Brien-Sullivan Funeral Home, 41555 Grand River Ave. Novi. Funeral Mass and Liturgy Saturday March 23rd at 11 am at St. Patrick Catholic Church 9086 Hutchins Rd., White Lake. Family suggests memorials to the .
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 21, 2019