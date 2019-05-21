Resources
Royal Oak - Herman Theodore (Ted) Brady passed away on May 16, 2019 at the age of 88 years.

His memory lives on through his daughters, Tammy (J.D.) and Cathleen (Brian) and his grandchildren, Amanda (Eric), John, and Rachel.

A native of Maryland, Ted was the son of Robert and Ida, brother to Roland, Jackson, Joseph, Edward, Earl, Catherine, Harrison, Lucy, Louise, William and uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Ted was a proud veteran of the Korean War serving in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper. He was a skilled machinist, accomplished bowler, and an avid golfer.

Donations in memory of Herman Brady can be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 21, 2019
