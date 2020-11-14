Herman H. Kluver



Dearborn - Herman H. Kluver (86) of Dearborn, MI. Went to be with the lord peacefully at home November 8, 2020. Herman had been a longtime resident of Livonia. He served on the City Planning Commission from 1972 till 1994, was Chairman of the Livonia Spree 1976 and 1977, and a Republican Delegate for 25 years. Herman is survived by his wife Helen, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. A private family service will be held.









