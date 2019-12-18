|
Hilda Lily Mahlmeister
Hilda Lily Mahlmeister, age 90, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on December 17, 2019. Hilda was born October 18, 1929 in Detroit to German immigrants Reinhold and Monica Gumke. She graduated from Chadsey High School and had wonderful memories growing up on Western Ave and attending the neighborhood church, St. Peters Evangelical Church.
While barely 20 years old, after both her Mother and Father passed, she stayed in the family home and lived with her younger brother Alfred. While working for General Motors, she met the love of her life George E. Mahlmeister, Jr. They wed June 21, 1952 and shared 62 years together until George's death on December 4, 2014. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and worked very hard at providing a loving home for her family.
She is survived by her children Richard (Susan), Janice Chernauckas. Judith Miller (Mark), Roger J. (Margaret) 10 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, brother-in-law Roger A. Mahlmeister and sisters-in-law Patricia Gumke and Joan Ireton, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband George, daughter-in-law, Denise Mahlmeister, sons-in-law Richard Teichman and Robert Chernaukas, sisters Ida Gumke, Clara Smith, brothers Jacob Pfeiffer, Albert and Alfred Gumke.
The family will visit with family and friends at the Fisher Funeral Home (24501 Five Mile Road, Redford) today 3 PM until 8 PM. In State Friday at 10 AM at Covenant Community Church (25800 Student, Redford) until service at 11:00 AM. Interment will be at Parkview Memorial Cemetery, Livonia.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019