|
|
Hilda M. Koss
Clinton Township - KOSS, HILDA M. (nee ZUCCARO) Age 91 January 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Loving mother of Robert(Joanne), Karen(Paul)Sommers, Angela(Brian)Lee & Paula Pritchett. Proud grandmother of Carla(Matthew)Clark, Phillip Koss, Amanda(Jesse)Freedman, Kristen Lee, Katelyn Koss, Nicholas Sommers, Steven Lee, Rhiannon Sommers, Alexandra Pritchett & Abigail Pritchett. Great grandmother of Madeline. Dearest sister of Anthony(the late Nancy)Zuccaro. Memorial Gathering Saturday February 23rd beginning at 9:30am at St. Therese of Lisieux Church 48115 Schoenherr (btw. 21 & 22 Mile Rds.) until time of Memorial Mass at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers donations are welcome to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen. Inurnment Great Lakes National Cemetery. Share memories with the family at their "On Line Guest Book" @ WujekCalcaterra.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 17, 2019