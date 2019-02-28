|
Hilda Zammit
- - Zammit, Hilda age 89 passed away February 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John. Loving mother of Katherine (Thomas) Galvin, Marian (James) Jaskula, and Janet Woods. Cherished grandmother of Kelly, Jared, and Ryan. Visitation will be held at the Sterling Heights Chapel of the E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc. (3801 18 Mile NW corner of Ryan) from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm. A Rosary will take place at 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be held Friday at E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc. with an instate time of 10:30 am followed by services at 11:00 am. Please share memories at www.mandziukfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 28, 2019