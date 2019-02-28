Services
E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc.
3801 18 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48314
(586) 997-3838
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rosary
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Lying in State
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
Service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
- - Zammit, Hilda age 89 passed away February 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John. Loving mother of Katherine (Thomas) Galvin, Marian (James) Jaskula, and Janet Woods. Cherished grandmother of Kelly, Jared, and Ryan. Visitation will be held at the Sterling Heights Chapel of the E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc. (3801 18 Mile NW corner of Ryan) from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm. A Rosary will take place at 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be held Friday at E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc. with an instate time of 10:30 am followed by services at 11:00 am. Please share memories at www.mandziukfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 28, 2019
