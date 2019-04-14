Resources
More Obituaries for Homer Elliott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Homer E. Elliott

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Homer E. Elliott Obituary
Homer E. Elliott

- - Homer E. Elliott age 89, passed away April 9, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Francis; loving father of Roger; dear grandfather of Nathan (Nickalina) and Megan (Nick) Packey. Homer is survived by brother William and many loving nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by parents Henry and Lucy and siblings Margaret, John, Genova, James and Dorothy. A burial at Great Lakes National Cemetery for he and his wife will take place at a later date. Please share a memory at www.kaulfuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.