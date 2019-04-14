|
|
Homer E. Elliott
- - Homer E. Elliott age 89, passed away April 9, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Francis; loving father of Roger; dear grandfather of Nathan (Nickalina) and Megan (Nick) Packey. Homer is survived by brother William and many loving nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by parents Henry and Lucy and siblings Margaret, John, Genova, James and Dorothy. A burial at Great Lakes National Cemetery for he and his wife will take place at a later date. Please share a memory at www.kaulfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 14, 2019