Hon. Patricia Jean (nee Biškupic) Campbell



The Honorable Patricia (nee Biškupic) Campbell, retired Wayne County Probate Court Judge, passed away peacefully with family at her side on August 12, 2020, predeceased by her husband Donald Alexander Campbell (1933-2000). She was mother to 8 children: Bruce (Anne Marie Langan), Diane (Scott Salter), Carole (David Rhoadarmer), Paula (the late James Kelly), Donald (Sheri Ann Pawlak), Craig (Sarah Chastain), Leslie (Stephen Barker), and Rosanne (Jon Nadenichek). Patricia was grandmother to 18. With support from her husband, children, and many friends, Patricia embarked on a legal career, a trailblazer for her time. She obtained a Juris Doctorate from Wayne State University in 1975. She started as an Assistant Prosecutor for Wayne County, moving to Referee Wayne County Juvenile Court. In 1990, she ran for and won a seat on Wayne County Probate Court gaining publicity and admiration for her innovative campaign. Due to current restrictions on gathering, a memorial in her honor is being planned for May 2021. If you would like to be notified of final plans, send an email to great88@nadenichek.com Please note your connection to Pat. Regarding donations, she supported the mission of the Pope Francis Center.









