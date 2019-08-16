|
Honorable Martin T. Maher
Plymouth - Loving husband and father, passed away August 14th at age 74. Martin was born on Sept 7, 1944 to Katherine & John Maher and honorably served in the US Navy. He received his bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan in 1970 and his law degree from the University of Detroit in 1974. He was elected to the Wayne County Probate Court in 1984 and served on the bench for 30 years, including two years as Chief Judge. Martin was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Alice, and his brother Jack. He is survived by his wife of 37 years Cathie Beatty Maher, his two daughters, Katherine (Thomas) Brenner and Elizabeth (Nicholas) Gallo, his two grandsons, Marty & Elliot Gallo, his brother Pat and sister Trish, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Martin was passionate about golf, kayaking, and Michigan football. He loved blueberries, and later in life enjoyed creating art. He was known for his quick wit, his sense of humor, and his generous and kind nature. Visitation Friday, August 16th 3-8 PM at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Rd. W., (btwn Sheldon & Beck) Plymouth. In state Saturday, August 17th 10 AM until the 11 AM Funeral Service at Trinity Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 10101 Ann Arbor Rd. W., (at Gotfredson) Plymouth. Memorials may be sent to the in his memory. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 16, 2019