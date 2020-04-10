|
|
Honorable Robert L. Ziolkowski
Honorable Robert L. Ziolkowski, born in Detroit, Michigan, on July 17, 1944, passed away in his sleep on April 3, 2020. Beloved husband for 45 years of Karen Maher. Dear brother of Thomas (Diana) Ziolkowski. Loving brother in law of Kay Maher and Hugh (Pat) Maher. Cherished by nieces and nephews; Lisa (Scott) Jastrzab, Craig (Renee) Ziolkowski, Dawn Brant, Kathy (Brian) Kroeger, John (Mary) Maher, Bill Maher, and David (Ana) Maher, and numerous great-nephews and great-nieces. He was predeceased by his parents, Eugene and Josephine Ziolkowski.
Robert graduated from De La Salle Collegiate High School and University of Iowa where he became an offensive tackle and made All Big Ten before he graduated. He was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 7th round of the 1967 NFL draft. After a short professional football career he became a lawyer. Robert graduated from Detroit College of Law in 1970. He was in private practice before being elected Judge in the 36th District Court. He later served on the bench in Detroit Recorder's Court and then the Wayne County Circuit Court. Robert was a Wayne County Judge for almost 30 years before retiring in December, 2014.
Due to the world pandemic of the coronavirus, a memorial Mass will be held at a future date. If you would like to be notified when the Funeral Mass is scheduled, please email [email protected]
View the Obituary and share memories in the family's online guest book at www.griffinfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020