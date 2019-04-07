|
|
Howard Dalton Myers
Livonia - Pastor Howard Dalton Myers affectionately known as Dal, has passed on to be with his Lord Jesus Christ. He entered Paradise on the morning of March 31,2019 in Livonia, Michigan at the wise age of 89.
Dal was born on July 10, 1929 to Howard and Greta Myers. He Graduated from Dallas Theological Seminary and faithfully served the Lord as a pastor for nearly 50 years, most recently at Covenant Community Church in Redford, MI. Those who knew Dal have truly had their lives blessed and will forever be marked by experiencing his faithful love of God and people.
Dalton is survived by his beloved wife, Wanda Jo Myers; his dear children Ruth (Curtis) Myers Hann, Marti (Tony) Evans, and Drew (Angie) Myers; his grandchildren Tanner (Valerie), Josh, Marin, Alia and Gina; and his great-granddaughter Rylie.
His loved ones rejoice in the truth that as a believer absent from the body, Dal is now present with the Lord. We look forward to the day when we will see him again and take comfort in the words of Revelation 21:1-5.
A Memorial Service Celebrating the life of Pastor Myers will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 12 PM at Covenant Community Church, 25800 Student Street, Redford, MI 48239. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Dallas Theological Seminary. Arrangements entrusted to Fisher Funeral Home of Redford Twp. www.fisherfuneralhome.net (313)535-3030
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 7, 2019