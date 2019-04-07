Services
Fisher Funeral Home - Redford
24501 Five Mile Rd.
Redford, MI 48239
313-535-3030
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Covenant Community Church
25800 Student Street
Redford, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Myers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard Dalton Myers


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Howard Dalton Myers Obituary
Howard Dalton Myers

Livonia - Pastor Howard Dalton Myers affectionately known as Dal, has passed on to be with his Lord Jesus Christ. He entered Paradise on the morning of March 31,2019 in Livonia, Michigan at the wise age of 89.

Dal was born on July 10, 1929 to Howard and Greta Myers. He Graduated from Dallas Theological Seminary and faithfully served the Lord as a pastor for nearly 50 years, most recently at Covenant Community Church in Redford, MI. Those who knew Dal have truly had their lives blessed and will forever be marked by experiencing his faithful love of God and people.

Dalton is survived by his beloved wife, Wanda Jo Myers; his dear children Ruth (Curtis) Myers Hann, Marti (Tony) Evans, and Drew (Angie) Myers; his grandchildren Tanner (Valerie), Josh, Marin, Alia and Gina; and his great-granddaughter Rylie.

His loved ones rejoice in the truth that as a believer absent from the body, Dal is now present with the Lord. We look forward to the day when we will see him again and take comfort in the words of Revelation 21:1-5.

A Memorial Service Celebrating the life of Pastor Myers will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 12 PM at Covenant Community Church, 25800 Student Street, Redford, MI 48239. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Dallas Theological Seminary. Arrangements entrusted to Fisher Funeral Home of Redford Twp. www.fisherfuneralhome.net (313)535-3030

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now