Howard James 'Jim' Brown, Jr.
Farmington Hills - Howard James 'Jim' Brown, Jr. of Farmington Hills, passed away August 31, 2019 at the age of 91. He was the loving husband of the late Frances for over 50 years; devoted father of Norman (Brenda), Thomas (Katherine), and Vera (Douglas) Williams; cherished grandfather of Angela Kline (Matthew Donner), Candace (Kyle) Mattson, Amy (Mike) Garbacik, James Brown, Alex (Theresa) Williams, and Jake Williams; caring great grandfather of Aaron, Johnny, Joshua, Olivia, and Sophia; and dear brother of Betty Ruth Brown. A Memorial Service for Mr. Brown will be held Saturday, September 14th, at 11 a.m. with a Memorial Gathering prior at 10:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Farmington, 26165 Farmington Rd, Farmington Hills. A luncheon at the church will follow his service. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions are appreciated to First Presbyterian Church of Farmington's Memorial Fund and the Farmington Area Goodfellows in his name. www.mccabefuner alhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 8, 2019