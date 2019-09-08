Services
McCabe Funeral Home, Inc.
31950 West 12 Mile Road
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 553-0120
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
First Presbyterian Church of Farmington
26165 Farmington Rd
Farmington Hills, MI
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard James â€˜JimÃ¹ Brown Jr.


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Howard James â€˜JimÃ¹ Brown Jr. Obituary
Howard James 'Jim' Brown, Jr.

Farmington Hills - Howard James 'Jim' Brown, Jr. of Farmington Hills, passed away August 31, 2019 at the age of 91. He was the loving husband of the late Frances for over 50 years; devoted father of Norman (Brenda), Thomas (Katherine), and Vera (Douglas) Williams; cherished grandfather of Angela Kline (Matthew Donner), Candace (Kyle) Mattson, Amy (Mike) Garbacik, James Brown, Alex (Theresa) Williams, and Jake Williams; caring great grandfather of Aaron, Johnny, Joshua, Olivia, and Sophia; and dear brother of Betty Ruth Brown. A Memorial Service for Mr. Brown will be held Saturday, September 14th, at 11 a.m. with a Memorial Gathering prior at 10:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Farmington, 26165 Farmington Rd, Farmington Hills. A luncheon at the church will follow his service. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions are appreciated to First Presbyterian Church of Farmington's Memorial Fund and the Farmington Area Goodfellows in his name. www.mccabefuner alhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Howard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now