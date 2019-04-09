Services
The Dorfman Chapel
30440 W 12 Mile Rd
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 406-6000
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
The Dorfman Chapel
30440 W 12 Mile Rd
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
View Map
Howard L. Stone

Howard L. Stone Obituary
Howard L. Stone

West Bloomfield - Beloved husband of Beverly Stone. Dear father of Dana (Jon) Abrahams and Lisa (Jonah) Sigel. Loving grandfather of Lindsay Abrahams, Carly Abrahams, Jordan Sigel and Jillian Sigel. Dearest brother of the late Fern Adelstein. Devoted uncle of David (Elly) Adelstein. Also survived by many other loving family members, friends and students. SERVICES WEDNESDAY, 12:00 PM AT THE DORFMAN CHAPEL, FARMINGTON HILLS (248) 406-6000. INTERMENT TO FOLLOW AT CLOVER HILL PARK CEMETERY or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 9, 2019
