Howard L. Stone
West Bloomfield - Beloved husband of Beverly Stone. Dear father of Dana (Jon) Abrahams and Lisa (Jonah) Sigel. Loving grandfather of Lindsay Abrahams, Carly Abrahams, Jordan Sigel and Jillian Sigel. Dearest brother of the late Fern Adelstein. Devoted uncle of David (Elly) Adelstein. Also survived by many other loving family members, friends and students. SERVICES WEDNESDAY, 12:00 PM AT THE DORFMAN CHAPEL, FARMINGTON HILLS (248) 406-6000. INTERMENT TO FOLLOW AT CLOVER HILL PARK CEMETERY or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 9, 2019