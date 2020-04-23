Services
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home
23720 Farmington Road
Downtown Farmington, MI 48336
248-474-5200
Howard M. Jordan

Howard M. Jordan Obituary
Howard M. Jordan

Northville - age 58, passed away at Providence Park Hospital on April 16, 2020. He is preceded in death by his father Donald Jordan. Survived by his mother Marilyn Jordan, brother Robert Jordan, sister Caroline Bush, brother-in-law David Bush (deceased) and niece Tori Bush. Howard was a loving son, brother and uncle and will be greatly missed. The Jordan family has arranged for a private service and burial at Glen Eden Memorial Park, Livonia. In lieu of flowers donations to NAMI or JDRF. www.heeney-sundquist .com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020
