|
|
Howard M. Jordan
Northville - age 58, passed away at Providence Park Hospital on April 16, 2020. He is preceded in death by his father Donald Jordan. Survived by his mother Marilyn Jordan, brother Robert Jordan, sister Caroline Bush, brother-in-law David Bush (deceased) and niece Tori Bush. Howard was a loving son, brother and uncle and will be greatly missed. The Jordan family has arranged for a private service and burial at Glen Eden Memorial Park, Livonia. In lieu of flowers donations to NAMI or JDRF. www.heeney-sundquist .com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020