Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors - Price Chapel
3725 Rochester Road
Troy, MI 48083
(248)689-0700
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors - Price Chapel
3725 Rochester Road
Troy, MI 48083
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors - Price Chapel
3725 Rochester Road
Troy, MI 48083
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
First United Methodist Church
1589 W. Maple Rd
Birmingham, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
1589 W. Maple Rd
Birmingham, MI
View Map
Howard Raymond "Skip" Neilson Ii Obituary
Howard Raymond "Skip" Neilson II

Bloomfield Hills - Howard Raymond "Skip" Neilson II (77) passed away peacefully on August 9, 2019, in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. He grew up in Pleasant Ridge. Skip is survived by his brothers David Neilson (Karen) and Jeffrey Neilson (Judge Lisa Neilson), nieces/nephews Lisa Casciaro (Richard), Christy Kauffman (Matthew), Bradley Neilson, Dr. Elizabeth Neilson (Dr. Daniel Maitland), Mary Katherine Neilson and Merrit Scott Collins (Vaughan Scott). Skip's family will receive friends from 3-8pm on Tuesday, August 13 and from 3-8pm with prayer service at 7pm on Wednesday, August 14 at A.J. Desmond and Sons Price Chapel, 3725 Rochester Rd., Troy (between Big Beaver and Wattles). A Funeral Service will be held at 11am on Thursday, August 15 at First United Methodist Church, 1589 W. Maple Rd, Birmingham, MI 48009. Visitation at church begins at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial tributes to Detroit Country Day School, Dept. of Athletics, 22305 W. 13 Mile Rd, Beverly Hills, MI 48025.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 12, 2019
