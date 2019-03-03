|
|
Howard Walter Knorr
Beverly Hills - Howard passed away peacefully on February 8, 2019 at Evergreen Health and Living Center after a brief illness. He was born on November 11, 1936 in Highland Park and lived most of his life in the family home in Beverly Hills, which was completed in the year of his birth.
After graduating from Birmingham High School, Howard attended Valparaiso University where he earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in English. He later went on to study Architecture at Lawrence Institute of Technology. He also served for 3 years in the U.S. Army from 1961 to 1963.
Howard was active for over 17 years in the Birmingham Village Players Theater. It was there he met Frances Barnes, who later became his wife.
Howard worked as a freelance writer, photographer, political campaign aide and private investor. He was an ardent environmentalist and very active in the Friends of the Rouge, working countless hours to campaign against pollution of the river as well as removing invasive plants along its banks. He was a Master Composter and visited many local schools, teaching students about composting. He also annually planted and tended a vegetable garden for Yad Ezra. The harvest was distributed to local families in need. He and Frances created a water garden at the family home, replacing the concrete driveway to reduce runoff and pollution. Their water garden was featured on the cover of a locally written book about water gardens. He also led the Man in Nature program at Lahser High School for several years, taking students to forest preserves in Canada where they hiked, camped and enjoyed canoeing while they learned about conservatorship, nature and ecology.
Howard is survived by his brother, Martin of North Carolina and stepson Christopher Barnes of Washington State.
The family requests that any memorial gifts be made to Friends of the Rouge in his name. 734-927-4900 650 Church Street Suite 209 Plymouth, MI 48170 [email protected]
A Celebration of the lives of Frances and Howard will be held in the spring.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 3, 2019