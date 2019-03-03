|
|
Hoyt Stewart
Grosse Pointe Woods - Stewart, Hoyt B. Age 93, of Grosse Pointe Woods, passed away at Sunrise of Grosse Pointe Woods on February 12th, 2019. He was born on July 22nd, 1925 in Detroit, Michigan; son of the late Noble and Vivian Stewart. Hoyt attended and graduated from St. Martins High School in Detroit. Hoyt owned Banks Vacuums on Mack Ave. where he sold and repaired vacuums. Hoyt joined the Coast Guard and was stationed in Hawaii for two years and then Rogers City, Michigan. Beloved husband of Kathleen M. Murphy, for 20 years, both were residents of Sunrise of Grosse Pointe Woods. Hoyt is survived by his brother Clyde Francis Stewart (Florida) and a nephew Charles Stewart; and is predeceased by a sister Frances Jane Stewart and brothers William Lewis Stewart and Warren James Stewart. Hoyt cared for his mother and sister for many years prior to their deaths. Hoyt's wit and humor are legendary at Sunrise. A service will be held at Sunrise of Grosse Pointe Woods, 21260 Mack Ave., Grosse Pointe Woods on March 9th at 10:30 am, everyone is welcome.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 3, 2019