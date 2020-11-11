Hubert "Hubie" Charles Faitel
Dearborn - Hubert "Hubie" Charles Faitel, of Dearborn, MI. Age 91.November 9, 2020. Beloved Husband of Verdella. Loving father of Michael (Alison), James Sr. and the late Thomas and David. Cherished Grandpa of Erin (Ron) McIngvale and James Faitel. Step Grandfather to Ronald and Eric Ziembowicz. Great Grandfather to Jaxon and Lana McIngvale. Step Great Grandfather to five and Step Great Great Grandfather to two.
Dearest brother of Betty Reeves, Larry Faitel, Bill (Sophia) Faitel, John Faitel, Mary Ann (Joe) Trybus, Jean Suzanne (Dan) Balagna, Joe (Kathy) Karchnick. Hubie was a proud Czech American Vet who served in the United States Air Force. He founded Fairlane Drilling and Testing and loved what he did. He cherished time spent with family and loved his yearly trips to Mardi Gras where he never forgot to bring back enough beads for everyone. Hubie made a lasting impression on anyone he met. He was deeply loved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed. Visitation at Hackett-Metcalf Funeral Home, 2640 Monroe Blvd. (near W. Outer Drive), Dearborn, MI 48124 Thurs., Nov. 12, 2020,from 1:00pm - 7:00pm. Funeral Service 10:00 a.m. at the Funeral Home on Fri., Nov. 13, 2020.Interment with Military Honors to follow the Funeral Service at Glen Eden Memorial Park in Livonia, MI. www.hackettmetcalf.com