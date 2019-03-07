|
Hugh A. MacDougall
Dearborn - Passed away on March 2, 2019 at the age of 94. Beloved husband of the late Marion. Loving father of Bruce (Annie) and Brenda (Craig) Belanger. Cherished grandfather of Colin, Katherine, Ian, Kayleigh, Angela and Micah. Dear brother of Theresa Ingraham. Resting at the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, 7707 Middlebelt Rd (S. of Ann Arbor Trail) Friday 3-9 pm.Rosary at 7pm. Instate 9:30 am Saturday at St. Frances Cabrini Church, 9000 Laurence until time of Mass at 10 am.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 7, 2019