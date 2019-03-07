Services
LJ Griffin Funeral Home
7707 Middlebelt Rd
Westland, MI 48185
(734) 522-9400
Reposing
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
L.J. Griffin Funeral Home
7707 Middlebelt Rd
Westland, MI
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
L.J. Griffin Funeral Home
7707 Middlebelt Rd
Westland, MI
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Frances Cabrini Church
9000 Laurence
Allen Park, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Frances Cabrini Church
9000 Laurence
Allen Park, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hugh MacDougall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hugh A. MacDougall


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Hugh A. MacDougall Obituary
Hugh A. MacDougall

Dearborn - Passed away on March 2, 2019 at the age of 94. Beloved husband of the late Marion. Loving father of Bruce (Annie) and Brenda (Craig) Belanger. Cherished grandfather of Colin, Katherine, Ian, Kayleigh, Angela and Micah. Dear brother of Theresa Ingraham. Resting at the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, 7707 Middlebelt Rd (S. of Ann Arbor Trail) Friday 3-9 pm.Rosary at 7pm. Instate 9:30 am Saturday at St. Frances Cabrini Church, 9000 Laurence until time of Mass at 10 am. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now