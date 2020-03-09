|
Hugh F. Caverly
Farmington Hills - Hugh F. Caverly, age 92 of Farmington Hills, passed away March 6, 2020. Predeceased by the love of his life, Emmerence. Loving father of Richard F., Mary Sue (Roger) Berry, Michael (Linda), Joseph L. (Dianne), Edward (Mary), Patsy (Thomas) Wilson and William (Angelina). Proud grandfather of 19. Also survived by sisters Ruth Ann Carroll and Nancy (Ron) Belardinelli and many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, March 12, 4-8pm with a 7pm Scripture Service at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. In State Friday, March 13, 9:30am until time of Funeral Mass 10:30am at St. Fabian Catholic Church, 32200 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to Angel's Place, 29299 Franklin Rd., Suite 2, Southfield, MI 48034. www.mccabefuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 9 to Mar. 12, 2020