Services
McCabe Funeral Home, Inc.
31950 West 12 Mile Road
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 553-0120
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McCabe Funeral Home, Inc.
31950 West 12 Mile Road
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
View Map
Service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
7:00 PM
McCabe Funeral Home, Inc.
31950 West 12 Mile Road
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
View Map
Lying in State
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Fabian Catholic Church
32200 W. 12 Mile Rd.
Farmington Hills, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Fabian Catholic Church
32200 W. 12 Mile Rd.
Farmington Hills, MI
View Map
Hugh F. Caverly Obituary
Hugh F. Caverly

Farmington Hills - Hugh F. Caverly, age 92 of Farmington Hills, passed away March 6, 2020. Predeceased by the love of his life, Emmerence. Loving father of Richard F., Mary Sue (Roger) Berry, Michael (Linda), Joseph L. (Dianne), Edward (Mary), Patsy (Thomas) Wilson and William (Angelina). Proud grandfather of 19. Also survived by sisters Ruth Ann Carroll and Nancy (Ron) Belardinelli and many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, March 12, 4-8pm with a 7pm Scripture Service at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. In State Friday, March 13, 9:30am until time of Funeral Mass 10:30am at St. Fabian Catholic Church, 32200 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to Angel's Place, 29299 Franklin Rd., Suite 2, Southfield, MI 48034. www.mccabefuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 9 to Mar. 12, 2020
